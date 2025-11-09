Q3 Earnings Estimate for CMCO Issued By DA Davidson

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMCO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $449.59 million, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.30. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 946.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,332 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $3,167,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

