Q3 EPS Estimates for Capital Southwest Cut by B. Riley

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 39.95%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Capital Southwest to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lowered Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $22.00 target price on Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 144.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 13,307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 52.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

