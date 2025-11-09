RadNet (RDNT) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect RadNet to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $494.1940 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $498.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RadNet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -391.53 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $100,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,075.10. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 86,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,531.94. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 135,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,430,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 5.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.5% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on RadNet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

