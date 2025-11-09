Raymond James Financial Estimates TSE:BEI FY2025 Earnings

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.56. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$37.96 and a 52-week high of C$49.75.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.