Raymond James Financial Forecasts TSE:TFP FY2025 Earnings

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:TFP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold”.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.