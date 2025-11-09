Raymond James Financial Weighs in on TSE:AYA FY2025 Earnings

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aya Gold & Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.14.

AYA opened at C$14.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 1.24. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$8.52 and a one year high of C$19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.32.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

