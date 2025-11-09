Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $657.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $588.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $834.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.