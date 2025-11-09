Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SLNO FY2025 Earnings

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Soleno Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.43). The consensus estimate for Soleno Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SLNO. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of -2.92. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.32.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $66.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.46 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,392,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,400,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,510,000 after acquiring an additional 769,700 shares during the last quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,089,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,026.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 415,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,787,000 after acquiring an additional 460,048 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 3,789.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 455,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

