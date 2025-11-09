Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for STOK FY2025 Earnings

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.94) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 13.28%.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $300,529.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,064.64. This trade represents a 45.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 45,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $925,899.48. Following the sale, the director owned 91,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,606.05. The trade was a 33.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 186,607 shares of company stock worth $4,224,210 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 66.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 9,743.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 263.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

