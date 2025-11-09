Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NSSC FY2026 Earnings

Get NAPCO Security Technologies alerts:

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NAPCO Security Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NAPCO Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NAPCO Security Technologies’ FY2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 23.90%.The company had revenue of $49.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. NAPCO Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NAPCO Security Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

NSSC stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. NAPCO Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NAPCO Security Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,796,000 after acquiring an additional 52,020 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,079,000 after purchasing an additional 91,756 shares during the period. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,064,000 after purchasing an additional 409,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 62.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 295,755 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. NAPCO Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.53%.

NAPCO Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

