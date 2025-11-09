Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hut 8 FY2025 Earnings

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hut 8 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Hut 8’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of TSE HUT opened at C$62.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hut 8 has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$80.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 4.58.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.