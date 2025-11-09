Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RGP

Resources Connection Price Performance

Insider Activity

RGP opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $149.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.60. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

In other Resources Connection news, CEO Kate W. Duchene acquired 23,015 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 590,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,420.24. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGP. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Resources Connection by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 81,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 19.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 57.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 14.6% in the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.