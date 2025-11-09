Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.7410, with a volume of 1303833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RZLT. Wall Street Zen raised Rezolute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Rezolute from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Rezolute during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute Stock Up 12.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $977.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.07.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

