Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect Rigetti Computing to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 2,134.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. On average, analysts expect Rigetti Computing to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $2,783,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,403,454.19. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $58,157.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 183,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,342.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 454,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,876 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 5.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 9.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price objective on Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Williams Trading set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

