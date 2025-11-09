Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BL. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of BlackLine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BlackLine from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

BlackLine Stock Down 5.7%

BL stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $178.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.11 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. BlackLine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.610 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $35,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,534.90. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,925. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,394 shares of company stock valued at $186,026 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 110.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 117.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

