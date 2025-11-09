Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Up 2.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Friday after Citizens Jmp raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $180.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as high as $132.20 and last traded at $130.36. Approximately 44,123,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 40,411,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.08.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research cut Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $113,559,824.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,976,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,011,425.58. This represents a 21.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $3,708,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 565,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,952,874.66. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,385,742 shares of company stock valued at $403,923,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $2,148,000. Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,675,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 13.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.94.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

