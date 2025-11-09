Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 2.4% Following Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $98.71 and last traded at $102.30. 5,212,946 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,837,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.82.

Get Roku alerts:

Specifically, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $213,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $829,639.02. This represents a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 15,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $1,612,952.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $20,942. The trade was a 98.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 118,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $13,580,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,000. This trade represents a 99.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roku from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.18.

Roku Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.