Roth Capital Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for BBSI

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Barrett Business Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Barrett Business Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research set a $46.00 target price on Barrett Business Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $49.65.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $318.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.27 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 11,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $143,333.92. Following the sale, the director owned 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,234.78. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Kramer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 287,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,878,384. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 110,438 shares of company stock worth $5,296,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

