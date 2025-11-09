Roth Capital Has Pessimistic View of NMG FY2025 Earnings

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $2.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.87.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMG opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $392.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $6.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the third quarter worth $152,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 100.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. 41.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

Further Reading

