Roth Capital Reduces Earnings Estimates for Insperity

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2025

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSPFree Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Insperity in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.42). Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.840-1.470 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at -0.790–0.160 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Insperity Price Performance

NSP opened at $33.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Insperity has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $95.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Insperity by 279.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,175,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 1,095.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $563,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 428,001 shares in the company, valued at $22,247,491.98. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 521.74%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

