RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target Raised to $12.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RXST. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RxSight in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered RxSight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RxSight from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of RxSight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RxSight

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. RxSight has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $385.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.16.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. RxSight had a negative net margin of 25.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. RxSight has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RxSight will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RxSight by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,392,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in RxSight by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 485,021 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 171,952 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of RxSight by 32.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 786,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 194,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 885.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 646,791 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.