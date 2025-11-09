SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.3333.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SABS. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABS opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. SAB Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SAB Biotherapeutics stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.83% of SAB Biotherapeutics worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

