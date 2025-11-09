Salzgitter (SZGPY) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts expect Salzgitter to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SZGPY stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.50. Salzgitter has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised Salzgitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

