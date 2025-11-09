Salzgitter (SZGPY) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts expect Salzgitter to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Salzgitter Stock Performance
SZGPY stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.50. Salzgitter has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SZGPY
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Salzgitter
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.