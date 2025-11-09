Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Fox Advisors upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. 3,594,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 4,551,149 shares.The stock last traded at $216.16 and had previously closed at $207.69.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNDK. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sandisk from $59.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sandisk from $96.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $125.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,970,388,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $103,815,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,265,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,415,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,206,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.26.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Sandisk’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

