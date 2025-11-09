Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,257 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 700,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 44,005 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 286,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 831,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 36,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $24.08.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.