Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Chime Financial Q3 Earnings

Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Chime Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chime Financial’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $543.52 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Chime Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHYM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Chime Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.93.

Chime Financial stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.01. Chime Financial has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $44.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $582,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Chime Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,453,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,766,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

