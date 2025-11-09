Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Semtech from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Semtech from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMTC

Insider Activity at Semtech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $33,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,840.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Burvill sold 3,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $219,625.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,909 shares in the company, valued at $433,539.75. The trade was a 33.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $323,463. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 42.5% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Semtech by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Semtech by 65.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 24.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Semtech Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. Semtech has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $79.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.