SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.2593.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

SentinelOne Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE S opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.76. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $97,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 573,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,497,756.16. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $57,562.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 294,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,633.60. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 481,090 shares of company stock worth $8,637,206. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,012,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,179,000 after buying an additional 2,191,321 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 10,573,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,218,000 after buying an additional 959,771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,555,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,845 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,077,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,841,000 after acquiring an additional 229,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SentinelOne by 17.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,073,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

