ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.8% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,525,000 after purchasing an additional 187,715 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton sold 22,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $1,953,905.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 592,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,141,818.12. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group cut their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFBS

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.48 and a 1 year high of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average is $78.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.87.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 25.24%.The business had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.