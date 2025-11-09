SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading Up 10.7% on Analyst Upgrade

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.7% on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $4.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SES AI traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.4250. Approximately 10,460,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 17,757,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SES AI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $926.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.54.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. SES AI had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a negative net margin of 490.03%. SES AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SES AI Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.
