Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) Shares Down 11.4% After Insider Selling

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.4% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $47.22 and last traded at $47.40. 626,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,985,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.

Get Solaris Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Specifically, major shareholder Ktr Management Company, Llc sold 2,114,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $106,056,367.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 5.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $166.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,515,000 after purchasing an additional 224,021 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $44,073,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,504,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,569,000 after purchasing an additional 158,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $24,335,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.