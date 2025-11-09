Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147,944 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,039,000 after acquiring an additional 322,935 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,398,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.9% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 915,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,595,000 after purchasing an additional 45,691 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 904,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,509,000 after buying an additional 131,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price target on Southern Copper and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $92.00 to $114.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $117.94.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.71.

Southern Copper shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, November 12th. The 1.0085-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 11th.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 30.98%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.35, for a total transaction of $27,870.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,706.55. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 814 shares of company stock valued at $97,512. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

