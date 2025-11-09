SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of SouthState Bank worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState Bank in the first quarter worth $33,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState Bank during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState Bank by 49,800.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in SouthState Bank by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SouthState Bank by 1,103.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Bank Price Performance

Shares of SSB opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.77. SouthState Bank Corporation has a one year low of $77.74 and a one year high of $114.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.83.

SouthState Bank Dividend Announcement

SouthState Bank ( NYSE:SSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $698.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. SouthState Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. National Bankshares set a $127.00 target price on SouthState Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SouthState Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SouthState Bank from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.92.

Insider Activity at SouthState Bank

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,786. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Bank Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

