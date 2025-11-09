SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF $EBND Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBND. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 279.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EBND opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

