SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF $EMHC Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,602 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 456,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after buying an additional 67,303 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 109,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 50,666 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 76,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EMHC opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

The SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (EMHC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Emerging USD Bond Core index. The fund tracks a broad market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. EMHC was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

