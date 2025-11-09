SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF $RWX Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 2,145.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370,154 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.21% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,135,000. Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 247,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 142,242 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 942.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 153,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,190,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $294.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $28.44.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

