SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,057 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

