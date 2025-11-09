Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Critical Review

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Intuitive Machines and Spire Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 3 1 10 0 2.50 Spire Global 1 1 4 0 2.50

Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus price target of $15.40, suggesting a potential upside of 60.58%. Spire Global has a consensus price target of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 104.72%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Intuitive Machines.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines -106.79% N/A -7.36% Spire Global -98.42% -492.01% -37.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

72.2% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Spire Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Spire Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines $228.00 million 7.52 -$283.41 million ($3.24) -2.96 Spire Global $110.45 million 2.63 -$102.82 million $0.49 18.14

Spire Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intuitive Machines. Intuitive Machines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spire Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Intuitive Machines has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats Spire Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal. It also provides lunar data services, comprising Lunar data network, lunar south pole and far-side coverage, lunar positioning services, data relay, and data storage/caching. In addition, the company offers propulsion systems and navigation systems; engineering services contracts; lunar mobility vehicles, such as rovers and drones; power infrastructure that includes fission surface power; and human habitation systems. It serves its products to the U.S. government, commercial, and international customers. Intuitive Machines, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, and space services industries. The company was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. Spire Global, Inc. is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

