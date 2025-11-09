Sprott (TSE:SII) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$109.00 to C$123.00. The company traded as high as C$126.73 and last traded at C$125.85, with a volume of 101278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$118.88.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$100.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprott presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$106.33.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.22%.
Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.
