Steven Madden FY2025 EPS Raised by Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $667.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 135,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 231.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 45.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 266,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 83,821 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

