Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $24.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adient from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Adient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Adient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Adient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. Adient has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Adient by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Adient by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 991.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Adient by 544.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

