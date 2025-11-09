Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CELH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Celsius from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Celsius from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, August 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $41.52 on Friday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $725.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.68 million. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 172.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,755. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $456,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,921.50. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,581,975. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Celsius by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,662,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,773,000 after buying an additional 617,743 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,470,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,587,000 after acquiring an additional 426,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,394,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,303,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Celsius by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,108,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,575,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,135,000 after acquiring an additional 471,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

