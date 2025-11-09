Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Price

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MCHP. Zacks Research cut Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $77.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 219.3% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 211.2% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

