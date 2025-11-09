STOK FY2025 EPS Estimate Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($3.49) EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Stoke Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.73%.The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million.

STOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $22.86 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $38.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,603.17. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 5,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $152,545.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,055.40. This trade represents a 45.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,607 shares of company stock worth $4,224,210. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Siren L.L.C. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 2,247,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 247,347 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $402,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 131.6% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,376,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

