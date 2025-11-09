StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX Stake Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,921 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of StoneX Group worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in StoneX Group by 56.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,293 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in StoneX Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNEX shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded StoneX Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research lowered StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $89.07 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.51.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 114,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,466,932.80. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

