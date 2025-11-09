Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.2308.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SUI. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on SUI

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.41. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.77.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 52.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.