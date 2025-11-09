Surgery Partners (SGRY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect Surgery Partners to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $823.5480 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of SGRY opened at $21.50 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 20,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $455,209.32. Following the sale, the director owned 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,234.02. This trade represents a 30.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 9,339 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $209,940.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 117,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,228.88. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 130,392 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 101.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 68.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

