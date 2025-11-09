T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,818 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $11,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,286,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,931,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,706,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,973,000 after purchasing an additional 519,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,453,000 after buying an additional 1,035,865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,955,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,541,000 after buying an additional 138,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,374,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after buying an additional 83,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,648.35. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $101.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $109.31.

TROW stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.79.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.34%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

