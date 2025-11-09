Talen Energy Corporation $TLN Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Talen Energy worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Talen Energy by 114.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Talen Energy by 37.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the first quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the first quarter worth about $347,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $386.57 on Friday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $158.08 and a 12 month high of $451.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 9.83%.The firm had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Talen Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Talen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Talen Energy from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.07.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

