TechTarget (TTGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect TechTarget to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $121.2710 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TTGT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Insider Transactions at TechTarget

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 8,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $50,669.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,398.81. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,400. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at about $984,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TechTarget by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TechTarget by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.